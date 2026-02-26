New Stardew Valley marriage candidates are Clint and Sandy, ConcernedApe confirms in a dramatic reveal after egging the community on for weeks

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone promised to reveal the game's new marriage candidates in today's 10th anniversary video, and he did not disappoint. After an extensive breakdown of what the beloved farming RPG looked like early in development, he revealed Clint and Sandy will be your new romantic options.

They're both natural choices as some of the last remaining single characters in the game, though Clint's position in the fandom is a bit tenuous – even if some of his biggest fans are absolutely feasting right now. Barone certainly milked the drama for the reveal, teasing an envelope containing the character's names for 20 minutes before he finally opened it as if he were announcing an Oscar winner

Stardew Valley 10-year Anniversary Video (Retrospective & New Spouse Reveal) - YouTube Watch On

This is just the second set of marriage candidates added to Stardew Valley. The last new options were Shane and Emily, who were added to the lineup as part of the 1.1 update way back in October 2016, just months after the game's original launch. The dating pool in the valley has been pretty stagnant over the past decade, but it's finally getting a little spice.

Speculation over who these new marriage candidates would be had fans digging up old comments from Barone about turning players into homewreckers by breaking up Robin and Demetrius,

Stardew Valley 1.7 likely has more surprises in store, but Barone recently noted that he's "not going to abandon Haunted Chocolatier," even as he splits his time between the two projects. There's no telling when Haunted Chocolatier will finally launch, but at least we've got a whole lot of Stardew Valley to enjoy in the meantime.

