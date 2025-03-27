Witchbrook: Everything we know so far about Chucklefish's magical new life sim

Witchbrook is a magical new RPG from Eastward and Wargroove publisher Chucklefish, and it's officially set to arrive this year. The witchy life sim has been in the works since 2017, and the last time we had a major update was almost 5 years ago. But thanks to an exciting surprise appearance during the March Nintendo Direct showcase, we at last got our very first look at the gameplay of the spellbinding pixelated adventure that will be whisking us away to the delightful seaside city of Mossport.

Lots of elements in Witchbrook will no doubt speak to fans of Stardew Valley. After all, not unlike some of the best farming games around, it will feature lots of different ways to pass the time: from resource gathering to getting to know the locals, and growing your own garden. But it will also bring its own enchanting twist by letting you learn spells and much more. With a shiny new trailer confirming the expected launch window, it's easily one of the most exciting new games for 2025 that's headed our way.

There's happily already a lot of details out there, and the latest look also showed off some features that are quickly casting a spell over us. So, if you can hardly wait to get stuck into this magical adventure, grab your witch hat and wand as we guide you through everything we know so far about Witchbrook, from its release date window, to platforms, gameplay, and more.

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

The Witchbrook release date is currently set for Winter 2025. This launch window was announced during the Nintendo Direct March 2025 showcase, which ended on the exciting news that we'll at last be able to get our hands on the adventure later this year.

While we don't yet have a concrete release date, having a launch window is huge news for fans who've been waiting it out for this one. Here's hoping we get a further update on when exactly it will be released this winter.

Witchbrook platforms

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

The Witchbrook platforms have been confirmed alongside the 2025 release window, with the RPG set to come to PC, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S.

While it's set to be among the lineup of upcoming Switch games and upcoming Xbox Series X games, other platforms are still "TBD" according to the official website. That means, that it's not yet certain if it will also be coming to PS5 just yet, but that's not to say it won't ever be joining the lineup of upcoming PS5 games in the future. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Witchbrook trailer

Witchbrook – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

The Witchbrook trailer which debuted during the Nintendo Direct showcase in March 2025 gave us our very first proper look at the adventure in action. In it, we're shown bite-sized snippets of life in the city of Mossport as an up-and-coming witch, with clips showing residents attending different magical classes.

We also see glimpses of exciting features in motion, such as the ability to customize our homes, not unlike The Sims 4, with footage showing rotatable furniture.

Witchbrook gameplay

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

With our first look at Witchbrook's gameplay, there are a lot of magical features and extracurricular activities to get up to that will undoubtedly speak to fans of the best sim games. In the seaside city of Mossport, we'll be taking on the role of an aspiring witch who enrolls in Witchbrook College.

The seasons will change as you progress through the academic year, where you'll develop your magical abilities by completing assignments, attending different classes, and gaining more knowledge in various areas. From brewing potions to taking part in rituals, you can even look to stars to "see what the future holds". How curious.

Outside of your academic pursuits, you can also spend your time customizing your very own cozy cottage and get to know the locals around the city. Everyone is said to run on their own schedule, with different businesses in the town that you can visit, from a pub to a cafe. As well as making friends, you can even try to start up a romantic relationship and go on dates. Yes, love can even be found in the idyllic-looking city. We can't wait to meet the swoonworthy characters.

With plenty to explore in the city and the surrounding forest, you can also attend festivals, grow your garden, run your own business with resources you gather, go shopping, visit an arcade, or snap photos with your camera. Honestly, it all sounds very magical.

Will Witchbrook be multiplayer?

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

If you're wondering whether Witchbrook will be multiplayer, we have good news! Chucklefish confirmed that the upcoming witch life sim will support 4-player online co-op, meaning you can get stuck into the adventure with friends.

The Steam page even reveals you can race against each other on brooms or have a spot of coffee together at your local cafe. It certainly has all of the makings of becoming one of the best co-op games in the future.

Witchbrook development

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

Witchbrook has been in development for a long time, with Chucklefish revealing it was initially working on the magical RPG all the way back in 2017. That means it's been in development in some capacity for almost eight years.

CEO and lead designer Finn Brice shared more details about the project in 2019 with a design document that gave an overview of the intended direction and overall goal for the game. Hoping to create an "engaging but relaxing experience," the rundown details planned features such as wizard duels, forbidden magic, and more.

Since then, we haven't had much in the way of news about the game for five years until the new trailer and launch window dropped. Things, of course, change during development, and while we don't yet know every single feature we can expect to see in Witchbrook, our latest updated look certainly seems to be capturing the intended vibes Chucklefish was said to be aiming for back in 2019.

For more, why not check out these games like Stardew Valley.