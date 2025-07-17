Witchbrook dev Chucklefish reignites excitement for the cozy life sim with a series of first looks that are giving serious Stardew Valley vibes: "EVERY citizen has their own look, name, and home"

It's been a while since we've heard anything new about Witchbrook, but a recent update from developer and publisher Chucklefish shows more of the stunning pixel game off.

After finally confirming a release window for Witchbrook at the tail end of March this year, Chucklefish has surfaced again with some more news for excited fans – a dev blog containing a first look at the witchy life sim's day and night cycle, growing flowers, NPC schedules, vehicles, and more. The sneak peek videos come as a nice surprise, apparently marking the start of a series of similar dev blogs from Chucklefish.

"With each blog we'll be diving into a different part of the game," explains the developer in its post, "starting with the ever-bubbling cauldron beneath the surface, quietly weaving its energy through every corner of Witchbrook: World Simulation." That's where this first dev blog comes in, as it showcases some of the elements that ensure "the town of Mossport is a living, breathing, believable place" for players.

Witchbrook - Dev Blog 1: NPC Schedules - YouTube Watch On

Chucklefish then delves into some of the details developers have poured into the world so far, starting with its changing seasons, day-night transitions, and villagers' daily routines. "The world is persistent," explains the studio, "which means EVERY citizen has their own look, name, and home. They’re not just background characters, they're part of the world's fabric." It's all giving some serious Stardew Valley vibes, and I can't wait to learn more.

As Chucklefish writes, the next dev blog "dives into Witchbrook College and some of the fun activities you'll be participating in" – and while the studio doesn't provide a solid date for the second dev blog's release, it likely won't be too long. After all, Witchbrook itself is meant to launch later this year, and it's already July. If you're anything like me and can't wait to see more of the cozy sim, make sure to wishlist it on Steam for updates.



