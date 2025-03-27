Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year

Magical pixel art life sim Witchbrook finally has a release window, years after its initial announcement, and we can all look forward to playing later this year.

Shown off during today's Nintendo Direct, Witchbrook was given a new trailer showing off its bustling town, as well as broom flight, some sort of spellcasting, and even what looked like a little baby dragon hatching from an egg. You can take a look below.

Witchbrook – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

Most excitingly, developer Chucklefish has confirmed that its blend of Stardew Valley of Hogwarts Legacy will be launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles this winter, with a Holiday 2025 release window.

It's been a long time coming – Witchbrook was first teased all the way back in 2016, and we've seen rather little of it since. In fact, in all these years we've known it's happening, this is the first actual trailer – we've mainly just been living off very pretty screenshots .

There are plenty of reasons why it's so exciting, though – it's described as a "coming-of-age adventure" where you become a witch-in-training at a magical college, while befriending (and dating) residents of the seaside town of Mossport, all supplemented by the sort of life sim activities we all know and love like farming and fishing. What's more, there's also multiplayer – up to four friends can play together in online co-op.

Witchbrook was certainly one of the highlights of today's Nintendo Direct, but it wasn't the only exciting announcement. We also got another look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond , which showed off a new trick up Samus' sleeve – psychic powers.

Be sure to keep up with all of today's Nintendo news in our roundup of everything announced during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct .