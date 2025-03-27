Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still coming to the OG Switch sometime this year

Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Nintendo has just given us our best look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyond so far, and even though it looks absolutely lush, we're still staring at a 2025 placeholder date.

During the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, everyone's favorite bounty hunter Samus reared her head again with a mix of familiar and - cough, cough - alien sights. She's now exploring the planet of Viewros, a world overrun with vibrant greenery and seemingly ancient architecture, she has a brand new suit, funky psychic abilities, but don't worry - those baby metroids are still bobbing about, too.

Those psychic abilities seem to be Beyond's main gimmick, at least so far. Samus can now use telekinesis to manipulate the environment around her by, let's say, pulling levers in hard-to-reach locations. What stood out most to me was one ultra-cool shot of her guiding a projectile's trajectory while in mid-air, which should lead to both some badass action moments and brain-scratching puzzles.

As for what Metroid Prime 4 is actually about, well, this time Samus gets mysteriously transported to a foreign planet and is looking for a way back home, naturally. It also seems to be incorporating more space magic and there's an ethereal (probably ominous) alien figure who refers to her as the "Chosen One," and I'm sure he's here to help. Right?

Nintendo once again reiterated that Metroid Prime 4 is an OG Switch game - it'll also be playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility - though we'll need to wait a little longer to find out exactly when it's coming out.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

