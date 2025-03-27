Nintendo Direct March 2025 live – all the Switch news, trailers, and reveals as they happen
Nintendo has 30 minutes of Switch news to share, but don't expect anything on the Switch 2 – yet
Surprise! We're getting a Nintendo Direct focused on the OG Switch, so we're spinning up the ol' live blog to cover all the rumours and leaks before we report on the stream itself.
As Nintendo revealed just the other day, we'll have around 30 minutes of goodness about upcoming Nintendo Switch games. News about the Nintendo Switch 2, however, will have to wait for the dedicated Switch 2 Direct next week, as Ninty says there will be "no updates" here.
So what are we getting? It's worth remembering that we'll likely be waiting a few months for the Switch 2 and that the OG Switch gets several new games a month, so there are still some things to shout about. Pokemon Legends Z-A recently got its own showcase, so there could be more of that. Or, perhaps more likely, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Of course, there are plenty of third-party games likely to show up, too. Dare Hollow Knight fans dream once more for Silksong news?
Regardless, we don't have long to find out, so join us as we count down to the March Nintendo Direct and cover all the big reveals as they happen.
How to watch the Nintendo Direct March 2025 stream
You can watch the Nintendo Direct stream on YouTube or by clicking above at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT. As per tradition, a countdown will likely start before the Direct begins, so turn up early to ensure you don't miss a beat – though, if you do, we'll have it covered regardless. Nintendo says the Direct is due to last 30 minutes, so you won't be held for too long.
Elsewhere, fans are having fun with the fact that Smash Bros. and Kirby favorite Masahiro Sakurai has retweeted news of today's direct with the simple message: "Method."
It could be something; it could be nothing. Regardless, folks are enjoying it, so I'll allow it.
Who knows. Maybe today is the day that Hollow Knight: Silksong fans finally get a crumb or two. The MIA Metroidvania got an unprecedented two Steam updates within two weeks lately, and Xbox hasn't given up hope either. Me? I wouldn't put that clown makeup away just yet . . .
What say you? For myself, a Direct certainly makes some sense as we're still likely a few months from a possible Switch 2 release, and there'll be plenty of games to release and market in the meantime; Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond being just two of them.
So, a big question to start: Why are we here? As much as we all enjoy a Nintendo Direct, do we need this one with the Switch 2-focused direct just next week?
According to two former Nintendo marketing leads, it's certainly an odd play that may underline the pressure Ninty is currently feeling. The OG Switch is one of the most popular consoles out there and still has games to market, but, of course, we now need to transition to the next big piece of hardware.
Naturally, no one can say for sure what's going on at Nintendo HQ, but I do encourage you to watch the full video above.
That said, we're covering all the big news, so maybe do turn up late if you really want to. Who am I to get in the way of your plans?
Wee reminder for those who need it, today's Nintendo Direct is due to begin at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT. We're only going for 30 minutes so it ought to be fairly breezy, but make sure you turn up 5 minutes early so you don't miss a thing.
And away we go! We've got a few hours to go until the Nintendo Direct kicks off good and proper, but we're kicking things off by rounding up all the rumors and chatter right here so you don't have to travel far to find it.
