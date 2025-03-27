Nintendo Direct March 2025 live – all the Switch news, trailers, and reveals as they happen

Surprise! We're getting a Nintendo Direct focused on the OG Switch, so we're spinning up the ol' live blog to cover all the rumours and leaks before we report on the stream itself.

As Nintendo revealed just the other day, we'll have around 30 minutes of goodness about upcoming Nintendo Switch games. News about the Nintendo Switch 2, however, will have to wait for the dedicated Switch 2 Direct next week, as Ninty says there will be "no updates" here.

So what are we getting? It's worth remembering that we'll likely be waiting a few months for the Switch 2 and that the OG Switch gets several new games a month, so there are still some things to shout about. Pokemon Legends Z-A recently got its own showcase, so there could be more of that. Or, perhaps more likely, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Of course, there are plenty of third-party games likely to show up, too. Dare Hollow Knight fans dream once more for Silksong news?

Regardless, we don't have long to find out, so join us as we count down to the March Nintendo Direct and cover all the big reveals as they happen.

Nintendo Direct 3.27.2025 – Nintendo Switch - YouTube Watch On

How to watch the Nintendo Direct March 2025 stream

You can watch the Nintendo Direct stream on YouTube or by clicking above at 7am PT / 10am ET / 2pm GMT. As per tradition, a countdown will likely start before the Direct begins, so turn up early to ensure you don't miss a beat – though, if you do, we'll have it covered regardless. Nintendo says the Direct is due to last 30 minutes, so you won't be held for too long.