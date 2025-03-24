Hollow Knight: Silksong gets unprecedented second update in 2 weeks, with a Steam page tweak pointing to a 2025 release
We're not fooling ourselves this time, right?
Time to put on your tinfoil hats and huff your copium, because Hollow Knight: Silksong's Steam page has had several updates in the last 12 hours.
A recent Reddit post reveals some changes have been made to Silksong's Steam metadata. One change shows that the game has added the Nvidia cloud gaming category, meaning it should be available to play via GeForce Now.
Another change is that the copyright year in a legal line has been changed from 2019 to 2025, so fingers crossed that means the game is actually coming out sometime this year.
Steam metadata of Hollow Knight Silksong just got updated for the first time in very long time from r/GamingLeaksAndRumours
A big change is that the "store asset modification time" has been updated. It was last changed over two years ago, September, 2023. I check an older version of the store page via the Wayback Machine and can't spot any differences myself, so I'm not too sure what's actually been changed.
Whether the change is visible or not, that copyright update to 2025 is the biggest sign yet that the game could actually come out this year. We've been eagerly anticipating its release since it was first announced in February, 2019. It's been six long years, but this is the second update we've had in two weeks, as Xbox referenced it as one of its upcoming games.
We recently went down an ARG rabbit hole just because one of the devs changed their Twitter display picture, and that turned out to be a whole heap of nothing, so it's important we don't get our hopes up too much.
Maybe that one fan who's been beating Hornet in Hollow Knight every day will be able to stop soon and actually play as her instead.
Instead of holding out for Silksong, check out our list of all the upcoming video game release dates so you know what you can definitely look forward to in 2025.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
