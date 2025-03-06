Day 1,251: Hollow Knight's strongest soldier has been fighting the boss version of Silksong star Hornet every day for over 3 years, and watching them master the Metroidvania in real time is truly amazing

One deeply committed – some might even say, obsessed – Hollow Knight fan has been beating up Hornet every day for the past 1,251 days, and they won't stop until Hollow Knight: Silksong is out.

Ilnar K posts a video to YouTube showing them besting Hornet in just 17 seconds, a ferociously fast time. They move like a blur, launching more attacks than I can count and unleashing devastating magic strikes constantly. Hornet doesn't even land a hit.

While a 17-second finish is impressive, for the one year anniversary, the 365th video of them beating Hornet, they started a fresh save on Steel Soul mode and blitzed through the game until they reached the first Hornet fight. That was over two years ago, and Silksong still isn't out.

There's a reason Ilnar K is beating up Hornet. As should be apparent by now, she's the protagonist of Silksong. Maybe they think this torture will encourage Team Cherry to release the sequel faster, or maybe they're just taking out their frustrations on the best link to the upcoming game they have.

I think it's safe to say Silksong fans aren't holding up too well these days. It's been over six years since it was announced, way back in February 2019. Since then we've all clung to any possible hint as to when we'll learn more. We all thought one of the developers had sent us down an ARG rabbit hole , but that turned out to be a series of coincidences and us clutching at straws.

More recently, just after the sixth anniversary of the announcement, the game briefly disappeared from the Nintendo online store , but it came back not long after with no changes, so we don't really know what that was.

Hopefully the game comes out before Ilnar K gets to 1,500 days.