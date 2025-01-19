The Hollow Knight: Silksong ARG turned out to be us clutching at straws, but dev says: "the game is real, progressing and will release"

We've been fooled again, folks. What we thought were Hollow Knight: Silksong clues being left by one of the devs turned out to be a "nothingburger," but the game is still in development.

One of the devs changed their profile picture and name on Twitter, and it seemed like they were leaving clues that there would be more information about the game revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April.

Hollow Knight YouTuber fireb0rn tweets: "Leth reached out to me to confirm there was no Silksong ARG and that the changes to William's account and the tweet were a nothingburger. Apologies to have misled everyone. The cake was a lie."

However, Matthew Griffin, who does marketing and publishing for Hollow Knight: Silksong reassures us that the game is still ticking along and we will one day get our hands on it. "Yes the game is real, progressing and will release," they tweet.

Deep down in my bones, I knew we were chasing our tails with this one, but what's fandom without a little hope? I keep believing we'll get a new Bloodborne game or remaster at some point in the future, even though I'm proven wrong time and time again.

Yes the game is real, progressing and will release. <3January 18, 2025

Hollow Knight was released back in 2017 and became a huge success thanks to its gorgeous visuals, gripping atmosphere, and phenomenal combat and music. The upcoming sequel, Silksong, was announced back in February 2019, so we're coming up on six years without the eagerly anticipated game actually reaching us. Sad.

Greatness takes time, and I'm sure we'd all rather have a game that lives up to the original and takes as long as it needs rather than getting something that disappoints everyone who's already waited all this time.

