Hollow Knight: Silksong developer teases us with a bunch of cryptic Nintendo Switch 2 clues including a cake, Imagine Dragons, and some Australian wine

Strap in Hollow Knight fans, because I've got another vague conspiracy theory for you to latch onto as you desperately await Silksong news .

Hollow Knight co-creator William Pellen has changed his Twitter account details and seems to be sending us on an ARG Easter egg hunt that fans believe is hinting we'll get more Silksong news at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct that's coming April 2, 2025.

First off, he tweeted "something big is coming. keep your eyes closed tomorrow," ahead of the Switch 2 announcement yesterday. It's already been suggested by journalist Jason Schreier that the Switch 2 was announced months ahead of its Direct to "allow third-party companies to start officially announcing their games for the system." So, the Silksong devs over at Team Cherry could have known this reveal was coming and prepared a little game for us.

If you reverse image search the profile picture of Pellen's account, you find a recipe posted April 2, 2024. That's exactly one year before the upcoming Switch 2 Direct. This was spotted by Twitter user Penkaru , but there's more to it than that.

Over on Reddit , fans noticed that Pellen's new Twitter handle, Little Bomey, was very similar to Little Boomey, which is a wine made in Adelaide Hills. Team Cherry is based in Adelaide, and the wine appears to be from April 2024, also a year before the Direct.

We're still not done, though. TheGamer notes that the phrase "eyes closed tomorrow" was also used by Imagine Dragons to tease their song Eyes Closed, and their teaser was posted April 2, 2024 as well.

>Team Cherry member changes tag and pfp to cake with op before switch 2 reveal>cake pfp redirects to a recipe when searched>recipe was made April 2nd>Nintendo direct for switch 2 is April 2nd>Nintendo is consistently involved with hollow knightSTAY WITH ME NOW. https://t.co/GSatloI0YZ pic.twitter.com/VOKdMmFCnxJanuary 16, 2025

It's pretty clear Pellen is trying to tell us something is coming April 2, and since that's the date of the next Direct, the assumption is we'll get Silksong news then. It stands to reason that some launch titles would be announced for the Switch 2 at its showcase, so could this long-awaited sequel be one of them?

As a Bloodborne enjoyer, I'm no stranger to clinging to the smallest morsels in the hope that a remaster or sequel is coming, so while I've not gotten stuck into Hollow Knight myself, know I feel your pain and I'll be here for you if there's actually no news at all come April 2.

While you're here, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog to see everything that's being revealed.