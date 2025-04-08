The Hollow Knight: Silksong news keeps coming - the long-awaited Metroidvania is coming to the Switch 2 alongside the OG console
No need to upgrade
Hollow Knight: Silksong fans rejoice, for we have even more news about the upcoming sequel. We got a surprise sneak peek at it during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct last week, and now we know not only is it coming to the new console, but it's coming to the Switch as well, so there's no need to upgrade to be able to enjoy it.
Matthew Griffin, who handles marketing and publishing for Silksong, tweets: "Just to clarify… Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch AND the Nintendo Switch 2." Hallelujah.
This means you don't have to shell out for a new console to enjoy the game. Even if tariffs do bump up the price of the Switch 2, you can just keep your Switch and play it on there.
Not only is it coming to both Switch consoles, but it will also be a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass. Since Mario Kart World is a whopping $80, the most expensive standard edition triple-A game ever, it's good news that we'll be able to get Silksong at no extra cost on another console.
Nintendo fans are so angry about the price of the Switch 2 and Mario Kart World that they spammed the message "drop the price" during the Treehouse livestream that was trying to show off gameplay for all the upcoming Switch 2 games.
Hopefully, Silksong will be cheaper. It's been six years since it was first announced, and now that we know it's coming this year, we're closer than ever before. One fan account isn't taking the news particularly well.
Some new screenshots we saw on the Japanese Nintendo eShop show just how far the game has come since that first reveal. The light and shadow look much softer and create a much more atmospheric environment. If you can't find these pictures yourself, that may be because of the issues the Japanese eShop has been having due to all the pre-orders crashing the site.
We still don't have an exact launch window, just the broad 2025, so while you're here, check out all the video game release dates that have been confirmed.
