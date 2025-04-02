Mario Kart World will cost $80, but not every Nintendo Switch 2 game will be quite so expensive

The Nintendo Switch 2 and its games look phenomenal, but neither the console or its upcoming Switch 2 games will come cheap. Mario Kart World – a Switch 2-exclusive launch game, will cost a whopping $80 in the United States – quite a jump from the $60 price tag of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Outside of the barrage of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news , Mario Kart World's pricing has been confirmed on its official webpage – the same goes for Donkey Kong Bananza, which will be notably $10 cheaper at $70 when it releases on July 17.

Curiously, thanks to information on the UK My Nintendo Store – which also confirms that the physical versions of the two games will cost £75 and £67, respectively – it appears that we can expect the digital versions of Switch 2 games to be comparatively cheaper. In the UK, the digital version of Mario Kart World will cost £67, while the new Donkey Kong will be £59 if you opt to go without the physical cart.

This difference in pricing hasn't been highlighted on the US sites for the games, so we'll just have to wait and see if this is something that'll be implemented worldwide, beyond Europe. Personally, I love physical games, being able to display their cases on a shelf, and just having a tangible thing to actually hold, but digital may become an increasingly more favorable option for players this generation if it can offer a bit of a discount on those steep game prices.

The Switch 2 itself is set to cost $450 (£395), and it's also been confirmed that a bundle will be available that'll net you the console and a digital copy of Mario Kart World for $500 (or £430). If you want the new racing game at launch, this is definitely going to be the most cost-efficient way to get it.

