Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will include a digital copy of Mario Kart World, the upcoming console's new, semi-open world racer.



During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, producer Kouichi Kawamoto explains that the Switch 2 release date is June 5, 2025, and that its launch "hardware options" include the aforementioned bundle deal with Mario Kart World. A press release indicates that the bundle will cost $499 in the U.S.



This story is developing...

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors