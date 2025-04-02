Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer

You can start zooming around from day one

A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will include a digital copy of Mario Kart World, the upcoming console's new, semi-open world racer.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, producer Kouichi Kawamoto explains that the Switch 2 release date is June 5, 2025, and that its launch "hardware options" include the aforementioned bundle deal with Mario Kart World. A press release indicates that the bundle will cost $499 in the U.S.

This story is developing...

