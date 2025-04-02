Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
You can start zooming around from day one
The Nintendo Switch 2 bundle will include a digital copy of Mario Kart World, the upcoming console's new, semi-open world racer.
During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, producer Kouichi Kawamoto explains that the Switch 2 release date is June 5, 2025, and that its launch "hardware options" include the aforementioned bundle deal with Mario Kart World. A press release indicates that the bundle will cost $499 in the U.S.
This story is developing...
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong still exists, and is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but there's still no release date