Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet

News
By published

Welcome to 2016, Nintendo

a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 will be Nintendo's most potent console yet, the developer revealed during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, capable of 4k output while both in handheld mode and connected to your TV.

"Reading and writing data is also faster," a narrator boasts during the Direct stream.

Fine print also indicates that, even if a game does not natively support 4k, the new Switch 2 dock will make it "possible to upscale and output in 4k if the television supports it.

This story is developing...

See more Platform News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still

Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display

Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still

Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch
See more latest
Most Popular
Mario &amp; Luigi: Brothership trailer still
Nintendo Switch 2 features a new game sharing system similar to Valve's own Steam Families, and it's compatible with the OG Switch
An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
an interactive switch 2 joy con in the game welcome tour
Nintendo Switch 2 will launch with Welcome Tour, Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom, but you'll have to pay for it
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock
Switch 2 release date confirmed – Nintendo's next console launches in June
Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
Mario Kart World, the Switch 2-exclusive racing game, is getting its own dedicated Nintendo Direct this month
a woman playing a switch 2 lookign at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like discord
The Nintendo Switch 2's mysterious C button is an in-built Nintendo Discord
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World takes the racing series open-world, and it launches day one exclusively on Switch 2
Fountain of Youth
First trailer for Guy Ritchie's new action adventure featuring Star Wars' Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place's John Krasinski looks like The Mummy meets Indiana Jones
a halo screenshot put on a nintendo switch 2 screen
Xbox is bringing more of its games to rival platforms is "a big benefit that Nintendo didn't really have in the last generation" that the Switch 2 will have, says ex-marketing lead
Close up of the Switch 2 with the NS2Killswitch case on by Dbrand.
Dbrand has opened up reservations for its first ever Nintendo Switch 2 case