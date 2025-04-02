Nintendo Switch 2 will offer 4k resolution when hooked up to TV, making it Nintendo's most powerful console yet

The Switch 2 will be Nintendo's most potent console yet, the developer revealed during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, capable of 4k output while both in handheld mode and connected to your TV.



"Reading and writing data is also faster," a narrator boasts during the Direct stream.

Fine print also indicates that, even if a game does not natively support 4k, the new Switch 2 dock will make it "possible to upscale and output in 4k if the television supports it.



This story is developing...