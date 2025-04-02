Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to "stand the test of time," which is something that the original Switch hasn't really managed

News
By published

Looking at you, Scarlet and Violet

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is hoping that the Nintendo Switch 2 will outdo its predecessor in at least one way: By actually standing up to the ravages of time.

In a blog post following the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, the Nintendo Switch 2's senior director, Takuhiro Dohta discussed the enhancements that have been made between the original console and its successor. While his colleagues pointed to factors like memory capacity, battery life, and the Switch 2's new screen, Dohta said that all of those changes had been made with one aim in the back of Nintendo's mind.

"Because Switch has been accepted by many players and played over a long period of time, in the same way, we wanted Switch 2 to be a dedicated game system with performance that can stand the test of time. We carefully considered the balance between processing capability and system memory capacity, and we believe we've managed to create a system that players won't feel is outdated later down the line."

Dohta is right in one sense – at 150 million sales, the OG Switch certainly has been accepted by many players, and it's clung on for a long time, even in the face of Sony and Microsoft's new consoles. In another sense, however, I'm not sure he's quite as correct – I'm not sure that the Switch has fully "stood the test of time."

While there are some beautiful Switch games, there are also others that simply don't hold up as well as you'd hope, or never really looked that good in the first place.

Pokemon's open-world efforts spring to mind, while the likes of Wind Waker continue to look beautiful. And, while a handful of massive open-world games like The Witcher 3 did make it to Switch, they did so with some real technical wizardry, and plenty of artfully-cut corners.

In the end, it's the Switch 2 that's already laying claim to last-gen's biggest titles, with the likes of Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, and Cyberpunk 2077 all heading to the new console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 era could be bittersweet, as former staff point out that 40-year veterans like Shigeru Miyamoto and Zelda and Metroid legends are nearing their retirements.

See more Nintendo Switch News
CATEGORIES
Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"

Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
The Rose of Versailles

50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer
See more latest
Most Popular
The Rose of Versailles
50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong will finally launch in 2025, and the long-awaited Metroidvania is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2 this July as just the second 3D platformer in the character's 44-year history
Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console
kirby riding a star-shaped glider
Forget Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders returns after 20 years, with Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm