Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and many more are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, proving it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch
We never thought we'd see the day
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has revealed that Elden Ring will be coming to the Switch 2, along with Hades 2, Hitman, and Street Fighter 6.
We knew the Switch 2 would be more powerful, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined it would be capable of running a game like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077. It's also getting Hades 2, which was expected, and Street Fighter 6 for the fighting game fans among you. Now I'm excited to see what other upcoming Switch 2 games we'll be getting.
This story is developing…
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
GameCube classics finally arrive on Switch 2, including absolute hits like Zelda: The Wind Waker and cult classic collector's items like Pokemon XD and Chibi-Robo
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are getting enhanced Nintendo Switch 2 Edition releases, with improved frame rate, resolution, and more