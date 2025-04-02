Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and many more are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, proving it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch

We never thought we'd see the day

the fell omen on the switch
(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has revealed that Elden Ring will be coming to the Switch 2, along with Hades 2, Hitman, and Street Fighter 6.

We knew the Switch 2 would be more powerful, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined it would be capable of running a game like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077. It's also getting Hades 2, which was expected, and Street Fighter 6 for the fighting game fans among you. Now I'm excited to see what other upcoming Switch 2 games we'll be getting.

This story is developing…

Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

