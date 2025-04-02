Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, Hitman, and many more are coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, proving it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct has revealed that Elden Ring will be coming to the Switch 2, along with Hades 2 , Hitman, and Street Fighter 6 .

We knew the Switch 2 would be more powerful, but never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined it would be capable of running a game like Elden Ring or Cyberpunk 2077. It's also getting Hades 2, which was expected, and Street Fighter 6 for the fighting game fans among you. Now I'm excited to see what other upcoming Switch 2 games we'll be getting.

This story is developing…