The Duskbloods is Hidetaka Miyazaki's next game, coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026, and it looks like it is to Bloodborne as Elden Ring was to Dark Souls

Never mind Bloodborne, FromSoftware is making what sure looks like a spiritual successor on Switch 2

The Duskbloods
Perhaps the biggest shock announcement among today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was the reveal of The Duskbloods, a new game from FromSoftware that appears to give the Elden Ring-style open-world treatment to Bloodborne's Gothic horror aesthetics.

The game is due to launch exclusively on Switch 2 in 2026. The trailer doesn't offer a load of concrete details, but it shows some massive environments suggesting that this is an open-world title. There are also a ton of absolutely absurd-looking enemies and abilities, many of which seem more cartoonish than anything FromSoftware has attempted before.

There was certainly enough Bloodborne DNA in that launch trailer to set a few synapses firing before The Duskbloods' title card showed up. There was also plenty to get excited about - my particular highlights were the apparent boss fight with the guy in his jammies, the flying armored guy who looks a lot like one of those Moleguy aliens from Mass Effect, and the moment where the protagonist swung across a moonlit temple blasting some unseen foe with his shotgun.

Happily, this wasn't the only offering FromSoftware made today. Elden Ring is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 alongside a whole suite of last-gen bangers. Those include the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 and Civ 7, which really proves that while the Switch 2 might not be besting the PS5 and Xbox Series X generation, it'll be relatively hot on their heels.

