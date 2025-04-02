Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console

Borderlands 4 just added the Nintendo Switch 2 to its list of release platforms, so you'll be able to play Gearbox's next game on the new console when it launches later this year.

I don't think anyone was expecting Borderlands 4 to be included on the list of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news today, but this stream was full of surprises. As well as PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, we can expect the looter shooter to arrive on the Switch successor on September 23. That's just a few months after the launch of the console itself, which is now confirmed to be releasing on June 5.



Previously dubbed "the most ambitious Borderlands yet" by developer Gearbox, studio founder Randy Pitchford reasserts as much during today's Switch 2 Direct, similarly calling the fourth entry "the most ambitious Borderlands game we've ever made" while revealing that more news is set to drop "in the months ahead. It certainly looks like it is, too, judging by the accompanying gameplay footage.

Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025 - YouTube Watch On

"Loot and shoot your way through a world filled with wild enemies and outrageous enemies," exclaims Pitchford – a statement that could perfectly sum up the upcoming game's predecessors as well. While the lead doesn't unveil much else about the action RPG during Nintendo's Direct, getting to learn that it's launching on the Switch 2 feels like a pretty big deal in itself – and it's not the only gem to anticipate, either.



Other unexpected (but welcome) surprise titles coming to the Switch 2 include Duskbloods , a new FromSoftware game that'll stand as an exclusive on the new console, the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong , Undertale creator Toby Fox's Deltarune , and Project 007, Nintendo's first new James Bond game in over a decade – all proving that it's a much more powerful console than the original Switch.



Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.