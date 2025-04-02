Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade
Project 007 looks promising
Nintendo revealed at today's Switch 2 Direct that the console will receive an official James Bond game, a first for the developer since 007 Legends released for Wii U in 2012.
Project 007, which Hitman developer IO Interactive initially announced in 2020, is still maintaining its undercover status, however, as IO remained reticent to share much about the game during the Switch 2 Direct. Actually, it didn't share any details at all.
All Christian Elverdam, IO's chief creative officer, could offer was this: "James Bond – the world's favorite spy – is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, so stay tuned." You heard the man.
This story is developing...
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
