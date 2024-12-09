Borderlands 4 reveal confirmed for The Game Awards as Gearbox teases the "first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet"

It's official: Borderlands 4 will have its proper reveal at The Game Awards later this week, as the developers at Gearbox have now confirmed.

"Prepare yourselves! We’re about to crank things up to the next fucking level at #TheGameAwards," Gearbox says in a tweet. "Who's ready to get their first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet?!" Exactly how much we'll see in this reveal remains to be seen, but "first look" implies we're going to be seeing much more than the tiny little teaser that we got previously.

The Game Awards is set to broadcast on Thursday, December 12 at 4:30pm PT / 7:30pm ET, or Friday, December 13 at 12:30am GMT. You'll be able to catch the broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, and… well, far too many places for me to list here. Check out the official site for all your options.

Borderlands 4 - Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This will likely be the big reveal of the Borderlands 4 trailer that Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford previously teased as "badass af." Pitchford also mentioned that the "the last frames" of the previous teaser are the "first frames" of the upcoming trailer. So if you want to get in the mood for the reveal, you might want to rewatch the footage above a couple of times. Or just spend the next couple of days revisiting the best Borderlands games.

