How to watch the Borderlands 4 PlayStation State of Play
Sony has announced a "special" State of Play stream for Borderlands 4 after the shooter's old release date got swapped out for one nearly two weeks sooner.
"Get ready for a deep dive on Borderlands 4," creative director Graeme Timmins writes in a new PlayStation blog. "During this special State of Play, I'll be joined by other members of the Gearbox team to share the nitty-gritty details of how you'll wreak havoc across Kairos and take down the Timekeeper."
Until now, developer Gearbox has been fairly tight-lipped about Borderlands 4, the first main game in the riotous series since Borderlands 3 came out in 2019. Since Borderlands 4 is now releasing on September 12 instead of September 23 – a change due to the fact that "the game is awesome, the team is cooking," Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford suggests – it's good that Gearbox is ready to open up.
Where to watch Borderlands 4 State of Play
You'll be able to view the Borderlands 4 State of Play on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels on April 30 – as of writing, that's tomorrow.
Borderlands 4 State of Play time
The stream will start at a reasonable time for most Borderlands fans, heading into the late afternoon and evening with a 2pm PT start time, or 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.
"Strap in with me and Anthony Nicholson, Senior Project Producer, for over 20 minutes of developer-guided gameplay, including missions, killer weapons, exciting Action Skills, new and returning characters, and more," Timmins writes in the PlayStation blog.
You heard the man. Strap in!
