Next Borderlands 4 trailer is "badass af," says Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford even though he's "not supposed to talk about it" yet: "I'M FREAKING OUT, yo"

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford just couldn't help but tease an upcoming Borderlands 4 trailer he describes as "badass af," even though he apparently wasn't given the green light to say anything about it just yet.

In a series of increasingly unhinged tweets, Pitchford feigned concern over his physical safety after very loosely describing the next Borderlands 4 trailer.

"Cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it’s badass af," he said. "Latest render is knocking me out. I’m not supposed to talk about it yet, but idgaf. I’M FREAKING OUT, yo."

Of course, as the head of the studio, Pitchford doesn't actually have to answer to anyone, but he said "I don't want to shit on the publishing and the comms team. They are pros and know what they are doing and my nonsense can mess up plans and deals and shit."

Regardless, he went on to reveal that the next Borderlands 4 trailer begins with "the last frames" of the reveal teaser from August. "Yes, I'm a troll and a tease. Deal with it," he said, perhaps to the sighs of his marketing team.

It's hard to tell how much of this is genuine and how much is in careful coordination with Borderlands 4's marketing team, but Pitchford went on to say his phone was "blowing up," and that he was, "Sorry. Not sorry."

"What's done is done, so... not deleting. If you don't hear from me in a week, please call 911," he joked.

Anyway, Pitchford's antics aside, there's a new Borderlands 4 trailer coming. Assuming it's longer than the brief teaser shown at the game's reveal, it'll be our most detailed look at the long-awaited looter shooter yet. Hopefully we'll see some of those new characters Pitchford previously teased.

After 15 years, it's easy to forget how Borderlands changed the industry.