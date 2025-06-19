Baldur's Gate 3 dev buying Borderlands 4 "day one" despite calling out its price controversy and thinking Borderlands 3's writing "was a dry-ass turkey dropped 8 months after Thanksgiving"
"I have a lot of faith in its writers"
Borderlands 4 is coming out in September, and although Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford can't seem to keep his foot out of his mouth, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director Michael Douse will still be buying it as soon as it comes out.
"Borderlands 4 is a day one purchase for me, by the way," Douse writes on Twitter. "I have a lot of faith in its writers (though I can't put a finger on it, I have a good feeling about it) and I think just enough time has passed. Just throwing that out there in case you thought I was neggy on the BL."
Borderlands 4 is a day one purchase for me, by the way. I have a lot of faith in its writers (though I can't put a finger on it, I have a good feeling about it) and I think just enough time has passed. Just throwing that out there in case you thought I was neggy on the BL.June 18, 2025
Douse has previously spoken out about Pitchford's controversial comment that "real fans" would find a way to afford Borderlands 4, even if it cost $80. "Saying 'real fans will find a way' is gross because it assumes your game is more important during a cost of living crisis than, for example, making it day to day," Douse wrote at the time.
So, you can see why Douse wanted to clear the air and let it be known he does still support the game. But, even though Douse is keen to get Borderlands 4, he's still not afraid to give his honest opinion on the series. One fan asks what he thought of the writing in Borderlands 3, and he replies: "That was a dry-ass turkey dropped eight months after Thanksgiving." Ouch.
I wonder if he'll be getting the $70 standard version or the $150 collector's edition that's not actually a collector's edition and doesn't come with the game?
While you wait, check out all the other upcoming games of 2025.
