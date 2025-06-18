Gearbox says the Borderlands 4 collector's edition isn't actually the collector's edition, even though there doesn't seem to be any other version available
Way more confusing than it needs to be
Borderlands 4 just can't stop annoying fans and it's not even out yet. First, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said "real fans" would be able to shell out $80 for the game, even though it's ended up being $70. And now, it turns out the collector's edition that doesn't come with a copy of the game isn't even the collector's edition. It's all way more confusing than it needs to be.
Pitchford previously tweeted details of the "Collector's Edition of Borderlands 4 available for Pre-Order at GameStop." He added that it was "pretty rad and will probably sell out, so grab it if you're into it."
It comes with an Echo-4 statue, vault symbol necklace, art prints, map of Kairos, and a code for five golden keys in Borderlands 4. What it doesn't come with is the game itself, even though it costs $150. So if you want that and the game, you're going to have to spend at least $220.
Naturally, a fan asks, "Wait... why doesn't this include the game?" The official Gearbox account replies, "The Echo-4 Bundle was mislabeled as a Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition. This has been corrected on the website."
The Echo-4 Bundle was mislabeled as a Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition. This has been corrected on the website. ⁰The Borderlands 4 ECHO-4 Bundle features exclusive merch and a SHiFT code you’ll be able to use for Golden Keys day one! https://t.co/35s29ysYSsJune 16, 2025
So this isn't the collector's edition, just a pricey bundle with physical items and art – exactly what you'd expect to find in a collector's edition.
And, as far as I can tell, there isn't an official collector's edition out yet. The closest thing is this Echo-4 bundle, and the most-expensive version of the game itself is the $130 Super Deluxe Edition which comes with more missions, more Vault Hunters, and more goodies.
While you wrap your head around all that, check out the other upcoming games of 2025 and hope their various versions aren't as confusing.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
