Gearbox says the Borderlands 4 collector's edition isn't actually the collector's edition, even though there doesn't seem to be any other version available

Borderlands 4 just can't stop annoying fans and it's not even out yet. First, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said "real fans" would be able to shell out $80 for the game, even though it's ended up being $70. And now, it turns out the collector's edition that doesn't come with a copy of the game isn't even the collector's edition. It's all way more confusing than it needs to be.

Pitchford previously tweeted details of the "Collector's Edition of Borderlands 4 available for Pre-Order at GameStop." He added that it was " pretty rad and will probably sell out, so grab it if you're into it."

It comes with an Echo-4 statue, vault symbol necklace, art prints, map of Kairos, and a code for five golden keys in Borderlands 4. What it doesn't come with is the game itself, even though it costs $150. So if you want that and the game, you're going to have to spend at least $220.

Naturally, a fan asks, "Wait... why doesn't this include the game?" The official Gearbox account replies, "The Echo-4 Bundle was mislabeled as a Borderlands 4 Collector's Edition. This has been corrected on the website."

The Echo-4 Bundle was mislabeled as a Borderlands 4 Collector’s Edition. This has been corrected on the website. ⁰The Borderlands 4 ECHO-4 Bundle features exclusive merch and a SHiFT code you’ll be able to use for Golden Keys day one! https://t.co/35s29ysYSsJune 16, 2025

So this isn't the collector's edition, just a pricey bundle with physical items and art – exactly what you'd expect to find in a collector's edition.

And, as far as I can tell, there isn't an official collector's edition out yet. The closest thing is this Echo-4 bundle, and the most-expensive version of the game itself is the $130 Super Deluxe Edition which comes with more missions, more Vault Hunters, and more goodies .

While you wrap your head around all that, check out the other upcoming games of 2025 and hope their various versions aren't as confusing.