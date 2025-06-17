Forget the $100 and $130 Deluxe editions, Borderlands 4 has a "pretty rad" collector's edition that doesn't include the game for the low, low price of $150

Borderlands 4 is going to have $70, $100, and $130 versions available, depending on how much DLC you want . But if you're really all-in on the Borderlands hype, 2K is giving you the opportunity to drop 150 dollarydoos on a big old collectors edition of the game that Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford thinks is "pretty rad"; and to sweeten the deal you don't even get the game or the DLC with it.

Randy Pitchford posted on his twitter alerting gamers that the Collector's Edition is available to be ordered from GameStop, saying "It’s pretty rad and will probably sell out, so grab it if you’re into it." The Borderlands 4 Echo-4 Bundle comes with a Cloth Map, 8 8-inch tall Echo-4 figure, some art prints, a Vault Symbol necklace, and some in-game Shift Code Cards.

And that's it. Rather than present your biggest fans with the game or even some DLC to go along with their tat, you'll need to drop an extra $130 on top of that to get the full Borderlands 4 experience. Considering the $100 version comes with what is effectively four of Borderlands 2's $3 Headhunter Packs , I'm not sure it's the best value.

Collectors' editions that don't include the game aren't actually new, sadly, but they are all pretty lame. The Japan and UK exclusive one for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is cool, mind you, but that comes with a Vinyl Soundtrack – that will inevitably go for nuts prices on Discogs – at least (and to be fair, it does come with the deluxe edition of the game in the UK ).

