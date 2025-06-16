Borderlands 4 post-launch roadmap includes 2 new Vault Hunters, 2 new stories, and a bunch of extra missions and areas

Borderlands 4 pre-orders are now live. You can all breathe a sigh of relief; it's not $80 – just $70 – but you may end up spending more, as we've also received word about what the post-launch roadmap will include.

These days, it's common for a developer to know exactly what DLC it's got in the works before a game is even out – it does take years to make, after all. In total, there are currently six planned DLC packs that you can either buy now as part of the game's special editions, or you can get them individually once the game is out.

The Deluxe Edition – which will set you back $100 – has four of these six packs in what's called the Bounty Pack Bundle. They'll have new areas to explore, new missions to tackle, and more loot to get your hands on.

The Super Deluxe Edition costs a not-so-super $130 and has two more DLC packs – which combined are called the Vault Hunter Pack. Each contains a new story, Vault Hunter, map regions, and more loot.

We don't yet know when any of these DLC are going to launch, and it's important to note that even when we do get a release date, it could change – video game development is volatile.

There's no need to panic pre-order the Super Deluxe Edition just yet. All the bundles and individual DLC will be available for purchase once the game launches on September 12, 2025, but we don't know what the separate prices will be. If you want to, though, you can pre-order Borderlands 4 on your preferred platform, right here .

