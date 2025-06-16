Borderlands 4 isn't $80 after all, publisher confirms, weeks after Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford enraged the community by saying a "real fan" would pay that much

Borderlands 4 pre-orders are now open, confirming once and for all how much Gearbox's upcoming looter shooter costs, and drum roll, please – it doesn't cost $80 after all, despite the recent price debate kicked off by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford.

Ahead of Borderlands 4's release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 12 (the Switch 2 version still doesn't have a full release date), publisher 2K has confirmed that the standard edition of the game will cost $70, coming in $10 shy of the price tag everyone had begun to dread.

That's not to say that you can't spend more on the game, with the Deluxe Edition (which includes four post-launch DLC packs with new missions, weapons, cosmetics and more) costing $100, and the Super Deluxe Edition (with all the aforementioned DLC as well as two Story Packs and some skins) going for $130.

Let's face it, though, we've been faced with pricey deluxe editions of games for years – it's the standard price that everyone was most interested in, thanks to Pitchford's now-infamous "real fan" comments. Last month, responding to a fan who was concerned that Borderlands 4 would cost $80, Pitchford stated that, although the price is "not my call," ultimately, "if you're a real fan, you'll find a way to make it happen."

Understandably, this didn't go down particularly well , and while Pitchford did later acknowledge that "nobody likes being taken for granted and it was not my intent" (before quickly adding that "regardless of where the price lands, it's going to be worth it and then some"), the backlash has been dominating discussion about the game since.

Pitchford was quick to tweet about the fact that there's "no price increase for Borderlands 4" today, adding: "Standard Edition launches not at $80, but at $69.99! They're showing you, so please show them." I'm sure he won't be the only one at Gearbox likely hoping that the price comment controversy will blow over now that the looter shooter is officially $70.

