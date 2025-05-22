Borderlands 4's Randy Pitchford sorta kinda apologizes over $80 "real fan" comment: "Nobody likes being taken for granted and it was not my intent"

Randy Pitchford has sort of, kind of gotten frank over his very controversial comments on Borderlands 4's pending price tag.

Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, again, after claiming that a "real fan" would buy Borderlands 4 even if it did ask for $80. It's not really the promotion the looter shooter could use four months before launch - especially since everyone from a Baldur's Gate 3 developer to fans across the internet slammed his tone-deaf remark.

So, Pitchford has now slightly softened his position in the most Randy Pitchford way possible: by reacting to an AI-generated Handsome Jack version of the same "real fan" quote.

"Boy howdy, JackGPT, is that how I sound?" the executive magician tweeted. "In seriousness though, nobody likes being taken for granted and it was not my intent. I'm humbled by the love and support everyone has shown the team as we push hard to get this amazing game in your hands. They're crushing it, and I can't wait for everyone to play what's going to be the best Borderlands ever! Regardless of where the price lands, it's going to be worth it and then some. Back to work for me!"

This isn't the first time Pitchford chimed in on the price tag discussion since it all blew up. Devolver Digital just yesterday reminded everyone that they can buy four copies of its own co-op shooter Mycopunk for the same price as one Borderlands 4 (if it does end up retailing for $80.) Pitchford then bizarrely noted the fellow FPS was "cheaper than a point of meth." We'll need an expert knowledgeable in gaming prices and meth to fact check that one, though.

