Cult of the Lamb publisher clowns Borderlands 4's $80 controversy, and even Randy Pitchford agrees you can get its co-op FPS for way cheaper

Savvy as ever, Devolver Digital has jumped aboard viral discussions about Borderlands 4's price to plug its own sick-looking co-op sci-fi shooter, and Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford even agrees - it is way cheaper.

In case you don't check the interwebs every day, Randy Pitchford recently courted a bunch of controversy for telling real fans they'd "find a way" to buy Borderlands 4 if publisher 2K Games decided to put a $80 price tag on it. Obviously, his comments didn't go down very smoothly. Baldur's Gate 3's publishing director even called them "gross."

But Devolver Digital (you know them for Cult of the Lambs, Human Fall Flat, Loop Hero, and those hilarious E3 shows) isn't the type to take itself too seriously. Instead, the boutique publisher used the opportunity to bring attention to Mycopunk (mushroompunk), which has a free tongue-in-cheek demo that we quite liked.

You're gonna be able to buy Mycopunk for you and three of your friends for the price of one copy of Borderlands 4. 💸 https://t.co/kFvu93EMcF pic.twitter.com/kTrqjSt9PjMay 20, 2025

"You're gonna be able to buy Mycopunk for you and three of your friends for the price of one copy of Borderlands 4," the publisher tweeted in response to Pitchford's "real fan" remark.

In fairness, Pitchford himself showed he's not above a bit of self-depreciating humor. "Mycopunk is cheaper than a point of meth - probably has fewer side effects, too," Pitchford, who somehow knows how much a point of meth costs, joked.

"A ragtag squad of robot rejects is hired by the SAXON corporation and given one last shot at profitable glory (and avoiding the scrap heap)," Mycopunk's Steam blurb reads. Anti-corpo humor? Check. Cel-shaded art? Check. Bombastic weapons? Also check. Seems like a pretty competent holdover. Plus, you can give your squad mates the robotic middle finger. What's not to like?

