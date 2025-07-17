Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 5 artist says his interest "in fashion" is why his work is so similar to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist's: "We're both into clothes and designer pieces"

Fans have long pointed out that demon designs in games like Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and more recently, Metaphor: ReFantazio, are reminiscent of manga JoJo's Bizarre Adventure – and according to artist Kazuma Kaneko, there's a good reason why.

In a recent interview with Animate Times, as later translated by Automaton, Kaneko explains why his work often resembles that of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure creator Hirohiko Araki. The Atlus veteran, who is lovingly known as the "Demon Artist" by fans, loves fashion – as does Araki, apparently. "I've been interested in fashion ever since I became sexually aware," says Kaneko. That interest in designer clothing is shared by Araki.

"You know the manga artist Hirohiko Araki, right? In the Persona series, which I worked on, characters fight by manifesting guardian spirits called Personas, and some people have pointed out that this concept is similar to 'Stands' in Araki-sensei's JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure," describes Kaneko. "What we have in common is that we both love fashion collections. Since we're both into clothes and designer pieces, that influence naturally shows up in our work."

Sometimes, their mutual love of high fashion shows in more than just their stylistic choices. For example, the first few Persona games feature a non-playable pixie-like character called "Trish." JoJo's Bizarre Adventure also has its very own "Trish," and it's no coincidence – as Kaneko admits, both he and Araki were inspired by former supermodel Trish Goff, and the two once had a chat where "we both got excited over how beautiful" she is.

Following their chat, Kaneko states, "It turned out we'd used the same person as inspiration for our characters." There's another interest shared between the two artists, too: their love of Western music. Although Araki is known to name Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure after famous bands and songs, Kaneko has also drawn from musicians, noting that "you get to see all these interesting clothes and designs," when watching music videos "from overseas."

The artist concludes: "I think both of us have similar tastes, and those preferences naturally blend together into what we make." I, for one, am happy they do as both a JoJo and Persona stan myself – I mean, just look at those character and demon designs.



