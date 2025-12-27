Persona 5 director hasn't been "super involved" in the JRPG series since P5, but "we're not completely separated from a creative standpoint, so rest assured"

News
By published

Katsura Hashino doesn't have as much involvement with Persona since taking on Metaphor: Refantazio

Persona
(Image credit: Atlus)

Despite defining and then redefining what the modern Persona series could be, frequent series director Katsura Hashino hasn't been too hands on with the high-schooling, demon-hunting franchise since its last mainline entry in Persona 5 Royal.

After directing Persona 3, Persona 4, Persona 5, and Catherine, Hashino decided to open a new subsidiary within publisher Atlus and alongside P-Studio called Studio Zero, which went on to release the widely-acclaimed Metaphor: Refantazio. But that also means Hashino doesn't have the creative involvement he once did in the Persona series.

"Right now, my juniors – members who have come after me – have taken over the reins and are producing titles for P-Studio," Hashino told Game Informer. "I've been on the sidelines, watching them and looking over them to see what they're doing. In that sense, I haven't been super involved in the Persona series after P5."