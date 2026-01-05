Persona art director and creator of infamous penis demon is making a console game that will demonstrate his "perspective on the world"

Kazuma Kaneko might be free of the mobile mines

Raidou and Gouto-Douji stand next to a summoned Tsuchigumo in Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army
(Image credit: Sega, Atlus)

Kazuma Kaneko, the original art director for the Persona series who came up with the series' excellent and horrifying demon designs, is working on a new game for consoles following the release of free-to-play card game roguelike Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter.

Kaneko is best known for his work at Atlus, working as the art director on Shin Megami Tensei and the original Persona series. He created the iconic demon designs across Atlus' long-running series and its spin-offs, including that one. You know the one; the infamous penis monster riding in a chariot, Mara.