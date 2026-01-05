Persona art director and creator of infamous penis demon is making a console game that will demonstrate his "perspective on the world"

Kazuma Kaneko, the original art director for the Persona series who came up with the series' excellent and horrifying demon designs, is working on a new game for consoles following the release of free-to-play card game roguelike Tsukuyomi: The Divine Hunter.

Kaneko is best known for his work at Atlus, working as the art director on Shin Megami Tensei and the original Persona series. He created the iconic demon designs across Atlus' long-running series and its spin-offs, including that one. You know the one; the infamous penis monster riding in a chariot, Mara.

He left Atlus during the 2010s and joined free-to-play developer Colopl in 2023. Working for the studio, he created Tsukuyomi for mobile and PC, which was unfortunately critically panned due to its predatory monetization despite its striking visuals and interesting design concept.

Fans of the older series have waited for Kaneko's return to form following his departure from Atlus, and it could be on its way. In a huge feature for Famitsu, which includes comments from 171 developers, Ryoji Tsunoda, executive officer at Colopl, explains the studio's plans for a new game.

"We're working with Kazuma Kaneko on a console game," Tsunoda says in comments translated by GamesRadar+. "This will allow you to be able to enjoy Mr Kaneko's perspective on the world. We hope fans will look forward to it."

Colopl didn't reveal whether the console game would be another free-to-play release. We're hoping that the fact that it's on console means it's the fully fledged, premium Kaneko title we've been dreaming of.

