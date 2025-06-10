Persona 4 Revival: Everything we know so far about the new Persona 4 remake

One of the big surprises from Summer Game Fest 2025 was the announcement of the Persona 4 remake, Persona 4 Revival. The game first landed on the PS Vita all the way back in 2008, meaning it's almost been two decades since we first tuned into the Midnight Channel (which is a terrifying thought if you're over 30 like me and played the original). But now it's set to make a big, revamped comeback, with the long-rumored and recently revealed remake finally on the horizon.

Officially announced in the Xbox Games Showcase, this looks like a full remake of the now venerable installment in the Persona series, and I'm excited. Is a remake of Persona 4, a game that launched on Steam in 2020 and on consoles just two years ago, really necessary? Probably not – the original game (aka one of the best JRPGs of all time) still holds up, but if the PS2-era jank of it just puts you off, this remake will let you fully enjoy the fantastic story of telegraph pole murders, scooter rides to the beach, and a young man called Yu Narukami. Or should that be Charlie Tunoku?

So read on as we break down one of the most exciting new games heading our way. From Persona 4 Revival release date speculation, story recaps, and gameplay details, we've got all the latest news that you need to know down below.

There isn't a release date set for Persona 4 Revival yet, and it seems like it'll stay that way for a while yet. However, 2026 seems to be the general guess at the moment. In fact, we aren't the only ones eyeing this as a potential release window.

There has been some speculation online, with many suggesting that it'll release in the latter half of next year, but this is far from concrete. As they also comment, it seems fairly likely that we'll hear a more concrete release window at the Tokyo Game Show in late September, which is reasonably likely. The series is immensely popular in Japan, so if they were going to announce it anywhere, TGS is a good place to do it.

Persona 4 Revival platforms

At the moment, Persona 4 Revival is slated for release on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and PS5, based on the listed platforms on the official site. There's good news for those who are subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass, as it'll be available on the service from day one.

There's a reasonable chance that the game will also come to the Switch 2 at some point, however, this isn't confirmed. Atlus had previously said that Persona 3 Reload, the previous Persona remake, may come to Nintendo consoles in future, like Persona 4 Golden did back in 2023, and Persona 5 Royal did in 2022.

What is Persona 4?

If you're new to Persona 4 and don't know what to expect from the remake, let us enlighten you. The game is a dungeon-crawling JRPG with a side of slice-of-life anime, much like the rest of the Persona series and Metaphor: Refantazio. You can be exploring a dungeon one moment and then going off on a school trip to enjoy some undigestible food cooked by your friends the next. The core gameplay loop revolves around exploring the Midnight Channel, a dimension accessed by hopping into a TV, in order to stop a series of murders.

The setting may sound a bit grim, but it's all baked into such a delightful world, full of fantastic characters, that it shines with a kind of youthful energy that makes it feel like an endless summer from when you were 16. The game takes place during a school year, with the warmer months boasting blue skies that will have you reaching for a bottle of Ramune. Even rainy days and dour months don't dampen the game's charm. It's a heady mix, and one that only Atlus can really pull off.

Persona 4 Revival trailer

You can watch the teaser trailer for Persona 4 Revival right now, and you should, because it looks absolutely stunning. The trailer doesn't show too much, but we do get to see some iconic Persona 4 locations, including the Shopping District, its shrine (minus a Mysterious Fox demanding all yo yens), the High School, and the briefest glimpses of the TV World.

Persona 4 Revival gameplay

We haven't had a good look at the Persona 4 Revival's gameplay yet, with the teaser trailer offering only the barest of glimpses. What we can glean from the trailer is that the game adopts a more standard third-person camera, akin to that seen in Metaphor: Refantazio, instead of the fixed-camera view that the original Persona 4 had when exploring outside of dungeons.

It's safe to say that aside from this, the core gameplay will remain roughly similar to the original game. If it's anything like the changes that Persona 3 Reload made to Persona 3's gameplay, the changes will be fairly minor and more focused on quality-of-life changes. Maybe we'll get some additional spells, a return of the Theurgy mechanic, or Link Episodes.

Voice actors from the original Persona 4 and Golden have been discussing the fact that they weren't invited back for the remake. This suggests that either there'll be an entirely new voice cast and new dialogue, as with Reload, or that the original lines will be reused, maybe after being remastered. To learn more about the original gameplay, you can check out our Persona 4 review.

Persona 4 Revival development and key facts

The existence of a Persona 4 remake feels like it's been the worst-kept secret in games for a while now. Not only have we had the voice actors discussing the fact that they've not been asked to return, we also saw the domain p4re.jp getting registered back in March, which mirrors the official Japanese website for Persona 3 Reload, p3re.jp. As it turns out, this is, in fact, the official Japanese website for Persona 4 Revival.

Atlus conducted a consumer survey back in 2022, asking which remakes people wanted most, with Persona 3 topping the list. Lo and behold, we got a remake of Persona 3, and we're now moving onto the fourth most-wanted remake in the shape of Persona 4 Revival.

Can I pre-order Persona 4 Revival?

As of the time of writing, you can't preorder Persona 4 Revival just yet. You can, however, wishlist it on the Xbox Store. While it's going to come out on Steam and on PS5, you can't wishlist it on either of those stores at the moment.

Keep checking back with us to find out more about Persona 4 Revival, we'll keep you up to date with all the latest info!

For more from Atlus, check out our ranking of the best Persona games. Or look ahead with our pages on all the upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games.