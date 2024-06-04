Metaphor: ReFanzio - Everything we know about the upcoming JRPG from ex-Persona developers

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a wildly impressive upcoming JRPG from long-time veteran Persona developers, which is more than enough reason to be excited about it. Slated to launch later this year, Metaphor: ReFantazio is definitely one of the new games of 2024 to keep an eye on over the coming weeks and months.

Announced under a codename in 2016 before its full reveal last year, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a medieval fantasy adventure where players "must fight their own anxiety", according to Atlus's description , in a world constantly torn between reality and fantasy. We'll be accompanied by companions in typical Persona-like style, meaning you can expect lots of social sim aspects in store alongside the squad-based combat. Here's everything you need to know about Metaphor: ReFantazio right now, from gameplay to news from the developer and more.

Metaphor: ReFantazio news

The Metaphor: ReFantazio release date is October 11, 2024, across all platforms. Metaphor: ReFantazio is undoubtedly launching in one of the busiest times of the year, which is somewhat unusual for Atlus games - Persona releases tend to fall in the first half of the year, which can also be said for other Atlus titles like Unicorn Overlord.

Metaphor: ReFantazio collector’s edition

Yes, there’s a Metaphor: ReFantazio collector’s edition, but it looks to have sold out virtually everywhere. Just in case it does come back in stock, though, the collector’s edition arrives with a physical disc for the JRPG, a steelbook case, both a soundtrack disc and physical art book, several metallic pins, a sticker sheet, and a cloth map of the kingdom of Euchronia.

Veteran Atlus fans probably won’t be surprised to learn that the Metaphor: ReFantazio collector’s edition also comes with a background music and costumes pack. You’ll get costumes and music themed around Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 4, as well as Etrian Odyssey and Shin Megami Tensei.

Metaphor: ReFantazio platforms

Unlike former Atlus releases like Persona 5 and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch at the same time across all platforms, coming to PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S systems.

Metaphor: ReFantazio story

The story of Metaphor: ReFantazio begins with the assassination of the King of Euchronia, which brings about a struggle for succession. Us, the protagonist, along with our fairy companion Galica, must find a way to succeed in the royal tournament for the throne, as well as breaking a curse placed upon a prince the kingdom believes to be dead. There’s a lot going on here.

Metaphor: ReFantazio trailers

Just below, you can check out all the Metaphor: ReFantazio trailers to date. They primarily set up the overarching story of the Atlus game, showing you how you’re going to go about gathering allies and preparing for the royal tournament, as well as some of the enemies you’ll be facing off against.

Is Metaphor: ReFantazio turn-based or real-time combat? The answer is, somewhat intriguingly, both! Metaphor: ReFantazio employs real-time action-packed combat for when you’re fighting lower level enemies, and traditional turn-based RPG combat for when you’re going up against enemies who are both closer to and above your level. It’s a really novel approach to grinding through low-level enemies, and Metaphor: ReFantazio looks to have made the grind a whole lot easier. This is the case whether you’re out in the open world, or exploring dungeons found throughout the vast RPG.