Metaphor: ReFantazio dazzles with seamless switching between exploration and JRPG combat

Atlus has unveiled new details on Metaphor: ReFantazio, including amazing transitions from free-roam to turn-based combat, and how the RPG's social system works.

Yesterday, December 11, Metaphor: ReFantazio director Katsura Hashino, character designer Shigenori Soejima, and composer Shoji Meguro talked about the new RPG in the video below. Hashino opens by saying it's all shaping up to be a "very rewarding experience," which is no doubt music to the ear's of JRPG fans everywhere.

The three Atlus figureheads take viewers through the story, world, combat, and music of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Hashino explains that the people of this world have become reliant on magical abilities, even though people have largely lost the ability to cast magic, and instead must rely on magical objects purchased with currency to cast abilities.

The story of Metaphor: ReFantazio is all framed around an election. It's your job to journey around the world and gather support for your cause, but every now and then, you'll face key points in the election cycle where you need to raise a set amount of support. In between these times though, it's entirely up to you what you do, and the order in which you do certain activities, like exploration.

In particular though, several aspects of the video above have caught the eye of Atlus fans. Just below, a clip highlights how Metaphor: ReFantazio flips in the blink of an eye from being a action-packed brawler to a turn-based strategy RPG, and the process looks utterly seamless and stylish, with all the charming UI elements you'd expect from an Atlus RPG.

Hashino even points to Metaphor: ReFantazio knowing that battling low-level enemies can feel like a chore, and not deserving of the players' time. It seems like the RPG will let you carve through weak enemies in the open world, without resorting to turn-based combat, so it doesn't slow players down and make them feel like they're wasting their time.

Additionally, the 'social' system of Metaphor: ReFantazio is also going down well with fans. It looks like we'll be using skills throughout the RPG, like Persuasion, to bolster our allies in the fights to come. This isn't entirely unlike Persona's system of using stats like 'Charm' or 'Guts' to unlock new friendship levels with allied characters.

The video above is an absolutely essential watch if you're a fan of Atlus games, or intrigued about Metaphor: ReFantazio. Thanks to The Game Awards 2023 last week, we finally know that Metaphor: ReFantazio will release in Fall 2024, and it will be a simultaneous day one launch in Japan and western markets.

