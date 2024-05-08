Final Fantasy 14 hit with 3 days of DDoS attacks just weeks from Dawntrail, as Square Enix scrambles to fix the MMO's servers

As Final Fantasy 14 barrels towards its next major expansion, Square Enix's MMO has sustained three days of DDoS attacks.

Square Enix's developers have had their hands fully trying to counteract a DDoS attack over the past three days. Final Fantasy 14 was first hit with a DDoS attack on May 6, according to a post on the Lodestone, with Square Enix writing that it "will continue to monitor the situation and work with ISPs to come up with countermeasures."

The developer wasn't able to bring things under control, because a new post on the Lodestone earlier today, May 8, reveals that the DDoS attacks on Final Fantasy 14 are still happening. "We are currently experiencing technical difficulties due to a DDoS attack," Square Enix wrote at the time, revealing the difficulties had stretched on for three days.

"We are investigating the attack and taking countermeasures. Additional information will be provided as the situation develops," the developer added. Square Enix also revealed that Final Fantasy 14 players might have difficulty logging in, and accessing, sending, and receiving data from North American, European, and Oceanic data centres.

It's all pretty bleak stuff, considering Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion is now less than two months from releasing into early access on June 28. The expansion won't release in full until the following week, but this is still a slightly worrying sign for anyone looking forward to hitting the ground running as soon as the expansion launches.

This unfortunately follows after Square Enix has taken measures to counteracting expected server queues around Endwalker's launch, like enabling data centre travel for its players. The MMO's player base will remember the infamous server issues back when Endwalker launched - they were so bad that Square Enix delisted Final Fantasy 14 from sale for weeks - and no one really wants to go through that again.

Final Fantasy 14 devs more likely "to do something light again" for its next project as "you can kinda tell" Yoshi-P is "done" with Final Fantasy 16's "dark fantasy."