Over 50 hours later, one Manor Lords player builds a city so big that "the game is no longer really playable" and even the developer himself is "impressed"

A Manor Lords player has spent more than 50 hours creating a city so large that it's pushing the strategy game to its limit - a feat that has "impressed" the game's very own creator.

Redditor Busy-Shallot shared their game-breaking achievement in the post embedded below, showing off the biggest Manor Lords city that I've seen surfing the interwebs. "I have reached the destination of my journey," the post reads, "I have reached 4,548 inhabitants in one region."

The Manor Lord called this endeavor the 'Slavic Project,' with the goal of having "the highest possible number of inhabitants in one region without food and fuel." And the project was a success - this city has the biggest known population in a Manor Lords region thus far - though the win didn't come without sacrifice as many NPCs were lost in the food-less, fuel-less winters.

Stuffing so many villagers into one save file does have its consequences, though. Rather than the unemployment and lack of space that usually follow overpopulated areas, this city just made the game "no longer really playable" and "pathfinding is practically non-existent."

Should you be looking to beat or match the current record, the master builder says they've logged in around 92 hours into the game overall and between 50-70 hours on the mega-city above. "I hope that someone manages to beat this record, if [they have] more memory," the builder concludes.

Such a record even attracted the eye of Greg Styczeń, the game's (mostly) lone developer. "Holy moly that's a huge one, I'm impressed," Syczeń commented before pledging to "continue work on optimization" so people can keep hoarding villagers with no remorse and no lag.

Don’t worry, Manor Lords players, the game didn’t mean to call your town loserville - that’s just a Tarantino reference.