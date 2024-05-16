Don't worry, Manor Lords players, the game didn't mean to call your town "Loserville" - that's just a Quentin Tarantino reference

The hot new citybuilder Manor Lords has been making a mockery of some players by seemingly referring to their settlements as "Loserville" in-game, but developer Slavic Magic has cleared the air by revealing it was all just a big misunderstanding stemming from an internal codename referencing a Quentin Tarantino quote.

Over the past few days since the .7.960 beta patch dropped, Manor Lords players have been reporting instances where they go to hire mercenaries for their towns and are told those hired soldiers would be arriving in "Loserville," implying that the lords of those towns are indeed losers. Frankly, people have gone to war for less.

Thankfully, just before a war broke out between these disrespected lords and Slavic Magic, the developer took to Reddit to clarify. Instead some sort of weirdly hilarious barb intended to get a rise out of players, this is just a bug that slipped through the cracks in the latest patch.

See, Slavic Magic explained in a Reddit comment that, first of all, this is a glitch that's since been patched out. And secondly, it was a reference to a Quentin Tarantino interview in which he says he left his hometown of "Loserville" so that he could become a better filmmaker. Being from a small town himself, this stuck with Slavic Magic and so he ended up using the word as an internal codename for the default starting region. In these instances, it seems the arrival region wasn't saving properly and so was defaulting to good ol' Loserville.

Or maybe this is all just an elaborate excuse for getting to call y'all a bunch of losers. (Kidding, of course.)

