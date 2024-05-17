Redfall is getting its final update with an offline mode after all, even after Microsoft closed Arkane Austin

Redfall is getting one final update after all.

Announced on Twitter, Redfall's final update is Game Update 4, and it'll add revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, single player pausing, an offline mode, and more.

Since before Redfall's launch in May 2023, Arkane has been clear in its intention to release a mode that would allow players to play offline. However, when the news came that Microsoft was closing down Redfall developer Arkane Austin along with other Bethesda studios, a report surfaced claiming Redfall's final update - and its promised offline mode - would never see the light of day despite originally being planned for a May release. Thankfully for fans of the vampiric co-op shooter, it seems that either that report was inaccurate or plans changed internally.

Thank you for all your supportive messages. We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more. We’ll provide additional details soon. Thank you all.May 17, 2024

Redfall's final update doesn't have a release date, but Arkane says more information is coming "soon." The update was reportedly due for release in May originally, but there's a good chance it'll release later than that after the studio's closure.

Redfall's tragic story arc, from its promising reveal as a co-op shooter from the beloved studio behind Dishonored, Prey, and Deathloop, to its disastrous launch and eventual death by studio closure, is coming to a mildly redemptive end with this feature-rich final update. It deeply sucks that Redfall is forever finished getting updates after this one and is thus doomed to haunt the annals of Xbox history as a failed experiment, but at least it'll still be playable after the servers inevitably shut down.

To its credit, Redfall had some stiff competition in the best Xbox Series X games.