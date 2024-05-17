Sabrina's enemies take center stage in The Wicked Trinity - a new one-shot which looks like Archie Comics' take on The Craft

The world of Archie Comics has always been a magical place - it is, after all, the home of Sabrina the Teenage Witch - but a new one-shot from the publisher is set to put a darker spin on things. The Wicked Trinity by writer Sam Maggs, artist Lisa Sterle (who we recently interviewed about the brilliant graphic novel Dying Inside), colorist Ellie Wright, and letterer Jack Morelli focuses on Sabrina's nemesis Amber Nightstone and her companions in the titular trinity, Jade Kazane, and Sapphire Gill as they strive to become the most powerful witches in the world.

"I've enjoyed Sam's writing for quite some time, and especially loved the work she did on her short story in last year's Betty: the Final Girl," said Archie's senior director of editorial, Jamie L. Rotante. "She's got a great knack for blending brutality with smart dialogue and fantastical story elements. And I'm always in awe of Lisa Sterle's art, whether it's the gorgeous work she did on a short in 2022's Archie: Love and Heartbreak, or her Modern Witch Tarot, I find myself consistently gobsmacked by her beautiful character designs. This one-shot is the start of a new era of magical storytelling at Archie, and we're excited for even more to come in the future!"

Here's Lisa Sterle's main cover and a variant by Soo Lee.

The Wicked Trinity all made their debut in various Archie titles over the last couple of years, but this is their first T+ rated (meaning for teens and above) comic. We've got an exclusive preview of the first issue in the gallery below and, well, it looks like it's tough being a world-conquering witch when you're still in high school.

Here's Archie Comics' synopsis for the first issue:

"Sabrina’s magical nemesis Amber Nightstone and her sidekicks, Jade Kazane and Sapphire Gill, are intent on becoming the most powerful witches in the world. Isolated from so many around them, the three have formed a coven based on their individual needs for vengeance and true freedom. But when there is some dissent among the ranks, their small coven is threatened to be obliterated from within."

The Wicked Trinity #1 is published by Archie Comics on June 12.

