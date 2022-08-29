Sabrina's familiar Salem fights animal cruelty in new Archie Horror one-shot

Sabrina the Teenage Witch's familiar, Salem, is getting his own comic in October, and Archie Comics has just released a first look at the character sketches for the upcoming one-shot.

The Chilling Adventures of Salem #1 (Image credit: Archie Comics)

(opens in new tab)

The Chilling Adventures of Salem #1 plays on the title of the Archie Horror series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which was the basis for the Netflix series of the same name. Salem's one-shot is written by Cullen Bunn, illustrated by Dan Schoening, colored by Matt Herms, and lettered by Jack Morelli.

The comic will follow the titular cat as he becomes a vigilante who deals out justice to people who are cruel or harmful to animals.

Preview art just shared by ComicBook.com (opens in new tab) features Salem coming face-to-face with a dog, a parrot, a rabbit, a frog, a guinea pig, and a ferret, all of whom could be pets or could be wandering feral through Greendale. The scene is almost reminiscent of The Secret Life of Pets, though it has a distinctly Pet Sematary vibe that makes us uneasy. Pets or not, these animals could be easy prey – though not if Salem has anything to say about it.

Covers and preview sketches from The Chilling Adventures of Salem #1 can be seen below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Archie Comics ) Image 1 of 3

The Chilling Adventures of Salem #1 will be available October 12 as part of Archie's month-long Halloween celebration, aptly named 'Month of Mayhem.'

Other titles launching in October include Weirder Mysteries #1, Fear the Funhouse #1, and The Return of Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1. The latter is a direct sequel to 2021's Chilling Adventures in Sorcery #1, with both starring Sabrina villain Madam Satan.

Archie Horror has a wide array of spooky stories, including Afterlife with Archie, which made our list of the best horror comics of all time.