Wednesday season 2 doesn't drop a trailer at Netflix Tudum, but does reveal 6 minutes of footage of Jenna Ortega trying to trap a serial killer

It's just over two months until we finally reunite with our favorite cello-playing super sleuth in Wednesday season 2. Now, to ramp up our excitement, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the fantasy horror's second season.

If that's not enough, the streamer also treated us to a live performance from Lady Gaga - which began with the song 'Zombieboy' from her new album Mayhem - during its annual Tudum event.

The popstar's involvement in the sophomore chapter was confirmed way back in November 2024, after a scene from season 1 that sees Wednesday dance to The Cramps' 'Goo Goo Muck' was reworked to Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' and sparked a viral TikTok trend.

Now, Netflix has finally confirmed that Gaga is playing Rosaline Rotwood, "a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." She'll appear in part 2 of season 2.

The live performance went into "Bloody Mary" for a quick second before bringing out a plethora of Wednesday-dressed dancers for "Goo Goo Muck" and going into "Abracadabra."

As for the footage, it's certainly interesting. "I'm tied up in a serial killer's basement," Wednesday says, surrounded by terrifying porcelain dolls. The scene then cuts to Wednesday explaining that she spent the summer working on harnessing her psychic abilities - which we were introduced to at the end of season 1.

Wednesday uses her powers to hunt down the serial killer, using a prized bowling ball that Thing retrieves from an evidence box at a police station. We then cut to a hilarious scene that sees Wednesday attempt to get through TSA - before being forced to remove a plethora of weapons including a taser, several knives, and nunchucks. Thing, of course, is in the suitcase - but the TSA is more concerned with sunscreen being over the limit of fluid ounces. She and Thing land in Missouri, where they confront the killer - who is none other than Haley Joel Osment. You can watch the full scene below - which is quite the lengthy treat.

The last time we saw Wednesday, she'd just exposed Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) as the Hyde monster that'd been causing bloody carnage all over town. What she hadn't expected, though, was to learn that Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) had been the one orchestrating his murderous attacks... With Thornhill AKA Laurel Gates now out of the picture, and Tyler shackled up in Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital, season 2 sees Wednesday return to Nevermore for another school year – only to stumble on an even wilder mystery.

Make yourself uncomfortable.Here’s the first 6 minutes of Wednesday Season 2. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/HiNnS12JdxJune 1, 2025

Other newbies joining the show include Osment, Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, Joanna Lumley, Steve Buscemi, and Christopher Lloyd. Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, and Catherine Zeta-Jones are among those returning.

"Season 2 is bigger, bolder, gorier, and a bit darker. It's sillier in the best way possible," Ortega previously told Harper's Bazaar, having already revealed that the new batch of episodes were inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's The Masque of the Red Death.

Wednesday season 2, which will be rolled out in two parts, beginning on August 6. The second installment is set to drop on September 3. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.