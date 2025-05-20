New Wednesday season 2 teaser promises Addams Family lore, a fencing Catherine Zeta-Jones, and a mystery to "top" season 1's

Netflix has unveiled an exciting new look at Wednesday season 2, which reintroduces the Addams family and promises a mystery that'll "top" the first chapter's.

The promo, which you can watch below, opens with Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and the rest of the cast gushing about how much of "a treat" it was to reprise their roles. "[She's] one of the coolest characters of all time," says Ortega. "So to slip into the costume and tone again, it's just so much fun."

Here's a deep dark look at the misery and mystery awaiting you in Wednesday Season 2.

"For me, it was enjoyable just because I love the cast," director Tim Burton adds, while co-showrunner Alfred Gough chimes in: "There isn't really a lot of Addams Family lore, so we wanted to delve deeper [into that]."

Co-showrunner Miles Millar continues: "The scope has expanded in terms of the characters arcs and it's really fun to see them explore a lot more of Nevermore."

The clip goes on to reveal that Zeta-Jones's Morticia and Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley both have significantly bigger roles this time around, with the former dabbling in a spot of fencing and the latter joining his sister's school.

"Here are the ground rules... No eye contact without permission," Wednesday warns her little brother on his first day. "And Thing reports to me."

"Poor Pugsley. He's kind of an outcast among outcasts this season," laughs Gough. "Isaac did a really beautiful job of capturing the pathos of Pugsley."

Elsewhere, Hunter Doohan, who's set to return as Tyler Galpin, assures fans that season 2 features "everything people loved about season 1", they've just "turned the dial up on everything" across the new batch of episodes.

Wednesday season 2, which will be rolled out in two parts, premieres on August 6. The second installment is set to drop on September 3. While we wait, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.