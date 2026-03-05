Season 2 of hit Netflix show with 98% Rotten Tomatoes score unveils its White Lotus-esque first trailer

BEEF: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for Beef season 2 is here – and it's all couples, country clubs, and chaos. Though if you tuned into the first chapter, that last part is unlikely to shock you...

While that saw Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's verbally (and sometimes, physically) beat the heck out of one another following a fairly innocuous road accident, the second installment centers on another feud: Oscar Isaac's Josh and Carey Mulligan's Lindsay vs. Charles Melton's Austin and Cailee Spaeny's Ashley.

As the 85-second promo hints, happy-go-lucky Austin and his fiancée Ashley work at a fancy golf resort. But when the newly-engaged youngsters unwittingly witness one of their manager's explosive, violent fights with his wife, the power dynamics between the quartet threaten to shift dramatically. Things are made more complicated, too, by the involvement of the club's billionaire owner Park (Minari's Youn Yuh Jung), who is struggling to keep a lid on her and her second husband's (Parasite's Song Kang Ho) own scandal.

The more vacation-style setting, characters working as lower-level staff, and its focus on wealth divide can't help but make me think of The White Lotus, which is no criticism. See for yourself above.

"The intention with Beef was always to have it in anthology. We wanted the feeling of this season's beef to be a bit more passive-aggressive," showrunner Lee Sung Jin previously told Tudum. "It's more about the internal repression of rage that you see in the workplace."

"Austin and Ashley think all they need is each other and the beach. So when we meet them, they are thrust into intersecting with our millennial couple," Lee continues, noting that Josh and Lindsay have been together for many years by the time we meet them. "It'll be interesting to see with these two how they react to life's first real struggles."

Beef season premieres on April 16.