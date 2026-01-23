Netflix unveils first look at Alien and Moon Knight stars in Beef season 2 – and this time, "two feuding couples" are doing the raging out

Netflix has unveiled the first images of Beef season 2, which sees "two feuding couples" taking their rage to questionable extremes. After the success of the first season, which received eight Emmy awards including wins for its lead actors Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, the A24 anthology series is back for round two with a whole new cast and a new delicious beef.

In the first-look images released this week, we get glimpses at Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan as a millennial couple living a wealthy life, from golf games at the country club to invasive beauty procedures. Getting tangled in their lives will be Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny and May December's Charles Melton, who portray a young couple.

Premiering on Netflix in April, the plot for Beef season 2 reads, "Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Mulligan). Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club's billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang Ho)."

Netflix released a few images this week, and you can see some of them below:

It was first reported that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway would star in the second season of the show, but Isaac and Mulligan ended up taking their place alongside Melton and Spaeny.

The Alien star was recently part of another Netflix production, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Joined by a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Josh O'Connor, the film written and directed by Rian Johnson continued the popular whodunit saga with a new murder, this time in a church in upstate New York.

Beef season 2 arrives on Netflix on April 16. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming TV shows coming your way.