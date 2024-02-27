One of Netflix's best shows is getting a surprise second season with an A-list cast

Surprise! Netflix is bringing back Beef for a second season – and the cast is already packed with great actors.

Deadline reports that Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are being lined up to star as a couple in the follow-up to Beef.

The standalone first season, released in 2023, saw Steven Yeun and Ali Wong play two people whose lives intertwine – and spiral out of control – after being involved in a serious bout of road rage with each other.

According to the outlet, Gyllenhaal and Hathaway are just one of two "feuding couples" on the show. On the other side of the coin are a pair of up-and-comers in Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) and Charles Melton (May December).

While there’s nothing set in stone yet, word of Beef season 2 should come as a surprise. The first season wrapped up and while anthology and anthology-like shows are becoming increasingly common (True Detective, Black Mirror, and The White Lotus all say hello), Beef was marketed as a limited series – and even won an Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series.

Gyllenhaal, meanwhile, is next set to star in a remake of the Patrick Swayze-led ‘80s cult classic Road House on Prime Video.

Speaking to Total Film for its new issue, Gyllenhaal said the fights in the movie are unlike anything seen on screen before.

"[Director Doug Liman] always does action in a different way, and he came to me and said, 'I want to do fights in a way that has never been done before,'" Gyllenhaal said.

"He became pretty much obsessed with how the punches would land, and the kicks would land. He didn’t want them to be performed in the way that we have for audiences in the past with that kind of fighting."

