Cancelled Netflix show with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score might still have a shot at returning (and in movie format, too), according to one "hopeful" star

The emotional rollercoaster that is being a Mindhunter fan looks to be heading for the loop-de-loop, thanks to star Holt McCallany reigniting our hopes of a continuation once again. In a new interview, the actor claimed we could see the show wrapped up for good in a feature-length title – and not just the one, either...

"So look, you know, I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it's just a chance," the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning actor told ScreenRant recently, while promoting his new drama The Waterfront. "I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts."

It's been six years since the Netflix crime series dropped its second – and supposedly last – chapter, which saw FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (McCallany) continue their Behavioral Science Unit work with psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv). It focused more specifically on the disappearances and murders of several young African American children across Atlanta from 1979 and 1981. David Berkowitz (Son of Sam) and Charles Manson were some of the infamous serial killers Holden and Bill interviewed throughout the season.

In that time, David Fincher, who directed 7 episodes across seasons 1 and 2, confirmed that the streamer had pulled the plug on any future installments. "I'm very proud of the first two seasons, but it's a particularly expensive series and, in the eyes of Netflix, we haven't attracted a large enough audience to justify such an investment," he candidly told French publication Le Journal du Dimanche.

"I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all," McCallany continued in his chat with ScreenRant. "I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align. The good news is that we're at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that's a big question mark."

