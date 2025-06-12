Superman star to lead new season of Jake Gyllenhaal's Apple TV crime drama

Apple TV Plus's anthology crime series Presumed Innocent has lined up Superman star Rachel Brosnahan to take over from Jake Gyllenhaal in season 2. According to Deadline, the actor – who picked up an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her lead performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – will also executive produce the new chapter.

Given that it's based on Jo Murray's debut thriller novel Dissection of a Murder, we can assume, then, that Brosnahan will be playing out-of-her-depth lawyer Leila Reynolds, who's tasked with defending a man suspected of killing a respected, well-known judge. The jury is still out on who'll be playing client Jack Millman. The book isn't scheduled to publish until July 2026, so there's no chance for eager fans to find out how the case ends anytime soon.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Created by David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, Presumed Innocent season 1 took inspiration from Scott Turow's 1987 novel of the same name, which sees high-profile Chicago-based prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) accused of murdering a female colleague he was having an affair with. Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Renate Reinsve, and Peter Sarsgaard. In 1990, Star Wars' Harrison Ford played Rusty in Alan J. Pakula's feature-length adaptation.

Before she'll be hitting up court rooms, though, Brosnahan will be seen in James Gunn's Superman, opposite David Corenswet as the titular hero. While we don't know plot specifics, we know it'll see the Man of Steel reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his Clark Kent persona, and face off against The Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

