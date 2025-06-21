Dave Bautista could be headed to the Road House in Guy Ritchie's sequel

The guest list for the upcoming sequel to the Jake Gyllenhaal-starring Road House remake could be growing with news that Dave Bautista might be walking through its doors. Deadline reports that the former Guardian of the Galaxy and Dune star has been approached to join alongside Gyllenhaal in the sequel, Road House 2. There's no confirmation, however, on whether he'll be facing off with or alongside our hero in the new film.

Originally released on Amazon Prime Video, the Road House remake hit screens in 2024, much to the frustration of director Doug Liman, who was vocal about the movie not making it into theaters. Even so, the movie indeed found an audience, gaining over 50 million views in the first two weekends.

The new film will see Guy Ritchie get a seat in the director's chair this time, with Gyllenhaal reprising his role as former UFC fighter-turned-doorman, Rick Dalton. Given that the last film ended with Conor McGregor's character, Knox, being very much alive, it would make sense for that rivalry to continue in the new movie, leaving Bautista to take up a specific role that was sorely missed in the last film.

One crucial character absent from the remake was Dalton's old pal, Wade Garrett, played in the original film by Sam Elliott. Factoring this in, it would be great to see Bautista stand in as the trustworthy old pal getting in the same brutal brawls with Dalton that the last film handled so impressively. Of course, that is if the star in question takes the job. With no confirmed release date yet, we might be waiting for an answer. As for Gyllenhaal, why not check out our rankings of his best films here before we return to the Road House.