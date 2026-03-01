Matrix 5 gets a brand new update from writer and director Drew Goddard

There is no spoon, but there is still hope for more bullet-dodging action in The Matrix universe, according to Project Hail Mary scribe Drew Goddard. The creator of Netflix’s original Daredevil series and director of The Cabin in the Woods recently provided an update about the untitled sequel, hinting at where he is in his battle with the machines.

“I'm in my writing cave writing,” Goddard explained to Screen Rant. “I don't know how long I'll be in that writing cave, but whenever I come out, I'll have news to share.” As it stands, there’s no confirmation of which cast members will return to the franchise. The last time we saw the rebellious freedom fighters of the human race was in The Matrix Resurrections, where Neo was alive but not so well, trapped in the coded prison before breaking out again, this time leaving Trinity (Carrie Ann-Moss) to save the day.

A fifth Matrix film got the green light in 2024, with Goddard signed on to write and direct a new installment. It marks the first time the Wachowskis would hand the keys (presumably from The Keymaker) to someone else to handle a live-action film, with Goddard taking control of the world himself, in collaboration with Lana Wachowski.

It’ll be interesting to see what Goddard does with this beloved world, particularly given how things ended last time, and more importantly, how The Matrix Resurrections was received. Met with a very divisive reception from audiences, it also stands as the least successful film in the franchise. Perhaps then, Goddard might be The One to put the franchise on the right course and bring it back to its former glory.

If it manages to top any of these scenes from the franchise, though, that might be enough.